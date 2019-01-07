Nebraska Corn Growers Association Elects Officers

Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 19th, for their Annual Meeting. Following the Annual Meeting, NeCGA held their regular board meeting and elected officers.

Dan Nerud, of Dorchester, was elected as President. Other officers elected include: Andy Jobman of Gothenburg, Vice President; Chris Grams, of Upland, Secretary; and Tom Nathan of Meadow Grove, Treasurer. Dan Wesely, past President of NeCGA, moved to Chairman of the Board. The board is thankful to Dan for his two years of service leading the organization.

During the Annual Meeting, NeCGA delegates elected two at-large members to the board. Rick Gruber, of York, was re-elected, and Michael Dibbern, of Cairo, was elected. Curtis Rohrich, of Wood River, did not seek re-election to the board of directors. He continues to be active in the Buffalo Hall Corn Growers Association.

“We are very grateful for the volunteer efforts that our grower leadership and officers give on an annual basis,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NeCGA. “I look forward to working alongside our leadership team in increasing opportunities for our membership in the coming year. I also want to thank Curtis Rohrich for his twelve years of service on the board following his decision not to seek re-election.”