Nebraska Corn is Seeking Seven College Students for Annual Internship Program

LINCOLN, Neb. – It’s only October, but it’s not too early for college students to begin thinking about summer internship experiences. The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) are seeking applicants to take part in seven internship experiences beginning in May 2019. The seven internships vary in location and scope, but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.

Five of the seven internships are summer-long experiences that are based outside of Nebraska. These five experiences are with cooperating partners of the Nebraska Corn Board. The remaining two positions are yearlong internships where students work in the NCB or NeCGA offices in Lincoln.

Nebraska Corn internship opportunities for 2019-2020:

“Nebraska Corn has been supportive of student development through internship experiences for decades,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “Not only do these internships help students gain real world experiences, but they also help develop the next generation of leadership for the ag industry. It’s been exciting to see where our former interns have landed, and we look forward to working with future interns to help them solidify their passion for agriculture.”

Nebraska Corn internships are open to all college students, with a preference given to students enrolled in colleges or universities located in Nebraska. The application process can be found online at http://nebraskacorn.gov/who-are-you/student/leadership-development/internships/. The submission deadline is Friday, November 2, 2018.