Nebraska Dairy Princess Crowned

COLUMBUS, Neb. – Faith Junck, a 17-year-old from Carroll, was crowned the Nebraska Dairy Princess during the annual Nebraska State Dairy Convention in Columbus Feb. 26th.

Junck is the daughter of Dwaine and Priscilla Junck, and is a junior at Wayne High School. Her role as princess will be to make public appearances to help people understand the dedication of dairy farm families to their cows, their land and the milk they produce. Midwest Dairy sponsors the dairy princess program on behalf of Nebraska’s dairy farm families.

The new princess currently serves as secretary of her school’s FFA chapter. Junck helps her parents on the family dairy farm, and she also shows cattle at the Wayne County Fair. Her school involvement includes FBLA, band, cross country and track, and she is active in her church.

Whitney Hochstein, a 16-year-old from Wynot, Nebraska was named first runner-up to the Nebraska Dairy Princess. She is the daughter of Neal and Sharlee Hochstein and attends Wynot Public Schools. Her school activities include volleyball, band, choir, One Acts and National Honor Society. She is also an active volunteer in her church.

Both the princess and the runner-up receive scholarships from Midwest Dairy.