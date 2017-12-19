class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279293 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
NEBRASKA DECEMBER 1 POTATO STOCKS | KRVN Radio

NEBRASKA DECEMBER 1 POTATO STOCKS

BY NASS | December 19, 2017
Home News Crops
NEBRASKA DECEMBER 1 POTATO STOCKS
Bayer Crop Science

LINCOLN, Neb. December 19, 2017 – Nebraska growers, dealers, and processors held 5.00 million cwt of potatoes in storage on December 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Current stocks represent 56 percent of the 2017 production.

Total stocks are defined as all potatoes on hand, regardless of use, including those that will be lost through future shrinkage and dumping.

Access the National publication for this release at:
http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/PotaStoc/2010s/2017/PotaStoc-12-19-2017.pdf

Find agricultural statistics for your county, State, and the Nation at www.nass.usda.gov

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments