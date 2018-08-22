Nebraska Egg Production on the Rise

The USDA and NASS have released the July chicken and egg production numbers. For Nebraska laying hens are on the rise the report details that in July 2018 Nebraska was home to 8.02 million laying hens up 2% from July 2017 at 7.87 million laying hens.

Nebraska egg production was also higher due to more laying hens. In July Nebraska hens produced 209 million eggs an even 1 million more than July 2017.

While more total eggs were laid in Nebraska USDA notes that the number of eggs per hen were down. In July 2017 eggs laid per 100 hens was 2,642 eggs. In July 2018 eggs laid per 100 hens was 2,609 eggs.

On a national scale July egg production was up. USDA and NASS report that July 2018 egg production was up 2% year to year at 9.10 billion eggs. The eggs produced included 7.90 billion table eggs and 1.20 billion eggs for hatching. 1.12 of the 1.2 billion eggs will become broilers and 84 million will become laying hens.

Layer chicks hatched in July 2018 was up 21% to 50.8 million year to year with eggs in the incubator up 15% year to year.

Broiler type chicks hatched in July 2018 totaled 844 million up 2% year to year. With 687 million eggs in incubators.

Overall leading breeders placed 7.63 million broiler type chicks into the domestic hatchery up 8% year to year.