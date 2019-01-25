Nebraska Ethanol Board meeting Feb. 1

The Nebraska Ethanol Board will meet Friday, Feb. 1 at noon. The meeting will be held in Lincoln at the downtown Hyatt Place Hotel (600 Q Street).
The board welcomes Erick Lutt, senior director, Industrial & Environment Section (IES) with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, as the keynote speaker during the board meeting. Lutt will join the group on a video conference call and discuss policy issues related to biofuels.
At the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in Washington, D.C., Lutt is responsible for developing policy options for the IES Governing Board and working groups, and focuses on advanced and cellulosic biofuels, bio-based products, renewable chemicals and agricultural feedstocks. His policy work entails working with members of Congress on energy and agricultural legislation and the administration on regulatory affairs dealing with industrial biotechnology and the bio-based economy.
Previously, Lutt worked for former U.S. Senator Ben Nelson of Nebraska as his legislative assistant, where he developed the Senator’s legislative agenda for agriculture, biofuels, biotech, energy, environment and trade. He also led Sen. Nelson’s committee agenda for the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Prior to joining Sen. Nelson’s office, Lutt worked for Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle’s campaign in South Dakota.
Lutt has a degree in government and international affairs from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Lutt will speak on a video call at approximately 12:20 p.m. The meeting agenda is as follows:
Call Meeting to Order
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Minutes
Budget Report
Working Lunch
Erick Lutt, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (Video Conference)
UNL Economic Impact Study Reveal
Industrial Training
Marketing & Education Programs
Membership Dues
E30 Demonstration Update
State and Federal Legislation
M. Ethanol Plant Reports
Fuel Retailer Reports
O. Chair’s Report
Administrator’s Report
Travel Reports and Authorization
Election
Personnel
Next Meeting Date
Adjourn
This agenda contains all items to come before the Board except those items of an emergency nature.