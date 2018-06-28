Nebraska Extension field day for management of glyphosate-resistant Palmer amaranth

Growers, crop consultants and extension educators interested in management of glyphosate-resistant Palmer amaranth are encouraged to attend Nebraska Extension’s field day, supported by the Nebraska Soybean Board, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 11 near Carleton.

Palmer amaranth is a member of the pigweed family and is one of the most troublesome weeds in soybean fields because of its resistance to glyphosate and some other herbicide groups. Greenhouse dose-response studies have confirmed resistance when glyphosate was applied even at higher rates.

At the field day, experiments will demonstrate how to control glyphosate-resistant Palmer amaranth in Roundup Ready 2 Xtend, Enlist and Balance GT soybeans in Nebraska. Keynote speaker, Aaron Hager will share his experiences for management of glyphosate-resistant Palmer amaranth. Hager is a professor and extension weed scientist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Three certified crop adviser credits will be available.

There is no cost to attend the field day. However, pre-registration is required before 3 p.m. on July 10. To register, visit http://agronomy.unl.edu/palmer.

Directions to the field day: from Geneva, go south on Hwy 81 for 14.6 miles, turn west onto Hwy 4 for 5.3 miles. Farm field is located on the south side of Hwy 4 between C St. and Renwick St. in Carleton. GPS coordinates: 40°18’24.7”N 97°40’29.0”W

For more information, contact Amit Jhala at 402-472-1534 or Amit.Jhala@unl.edu.