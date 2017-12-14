Nebraska Extension offers 2018 training for commercial, noncommercial pesticide applicators

Lincoln, Neb.,Â Dec.Â 14, 2017Â —Â Training dates are set for Nebraska’s commercial and noncommercial pesticide applicators seeking first-time certification, or recertification of their license, to use or purchase restricted use pesticidesÂ (RUPs)Â Â in 2018. The statewide training is coordinated through the Nebraska Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).

Again this year the training is offered at a variety of locations from January through April, said Clyde Ogg, Nebraska Extension pesticide safety educator.

Commercial and noncommercial applicators whose certifications expire in April are to be mailed a schedule booklet showing certification information and dates. The booklet also is available at local extension offices; by phoning PSEP atÂ 800-627-7216Â orÂ 402-472-1632; or by visitingÂ http://pested.unl.edu/commercialschedule.

In 2018 approximately 3,060 commercial and noncommercial applicators will need to be recertified. They include fumigators, ornamental and turf applicators, exterminators and others.

Separate training opportunities will be held for dicamba products XtendiMax, FeXapan and Engenia, now classified asÂ RUPs. Information related to that training is to be available in early 2018.

“Commercial applicators are those using restricted use pesticides, and in some cases, general use pesticides, on a contract or for-hire basis,” Ogg said. “Noncommercial applicators are those applying these same pesticides to sites owned by an employer or for a governmental agency or political subdivision of the state.”

Advance registration is required for all initial commercial and noncommercial applicator training, as well as for most other training sessions. Each applicator pays an $80 fee, regardless of the number of training sessions. Required initial training study materials range from $10 to $30 per manual, depending on category.

Initial certification requires passing a general standards exam, Ogg said, in addition to one or more specific applicator categories. Applicants can study by themselves, although for best results Ogg recommends combining training with study materials.

“Training combined with individual study has the best track record for preparing someone to take the state license exams,” Ogg said.

Recertification opportunities are available at extension offices in February and March, and at several annual conferences and trade association meetings early in 2018. The best opportunity for commercial applicators to recertify in the agricultural plant category and demo/research subcategory, other than by examination, will be at Nebraska Extension Crop Production Clinics in January.

Extension conducts the training programs, while the Nebraska Department of Agriculture issues the licenses. NDA testing is offered at initial training locations; in addition is computer-based testing for several categories at various testing centers. For information about this testing, seeÂ http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide/pearson_vue_testing.html.Â Questions about individual applicator license status should be directed to NDA by callingÂ 402-471-2351, or877-800-4080.

