NEBRASKA EXTENSION OFFERS LAND APPLICATION TRAINING IN FEBRUARY

Turning manure nutrients into better crop yields while protecting the environment will be the focus of eight Nebraska Extension workshops across the state in February.

“The workshops will help livestock producers put to use the nutrient management planning requirements of Nebraska’s Department of Environmental Quality regulations and increase the economic value of manure,” said Leslie Johnson, animal manure management coordinator at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Participants who attend the daylong event will receive NDEQ land application training certification. Livestock producers with livestock waste control facility permits received or renewed since April 1998 must be certified, and farms must complete an approved training every five years. Recertification will occur during the first two hours of the land application training. Farm personnel responsible for land application of manure are encouraged to attend either the initial or recertification portion of the training.

The morning portion of the workshops will consist of a two-hour program that includes updates on changing regulations and other manure management topics, such as using weather forecasting to decrease odor risk and transferring manure off a livestock operation. All farm staff responsible for implementing the farm’s nutrient plan are encouraged to attend.

Pre-registration is required for all workshops. The initial training workshop costs $60 per operation (includes one representative) plus $15 for each additional participant to cover local expenses, including lunch. The recertification portion of the workshop costs $30.

Pre-register at least eight business days before the workshop at http://go.unl.edu/lat or by using the form in the program brochure at https://go.unl.edu/lat-2019.

The workshops are sponsored by the Nebraska Extension Animal Manure Management Team, which is dedicated to helping livestock and crop producers better utilize manure resources for agronomic and environmental benefits.

The workshops begin at 9 a.m. Dates and locations are:

Alliance: Feb. 5, extension office, 415 Black Hills Ave.

O’Neill: Feb. 6, extension office, 128 North 6th St., Suite 100

Curtis: Feb. 7, education center, 404 E. 7th St., Room 137

West Point: Feb. 20, Nielsen Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave.

Lexington: Feb. 20, extension office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway

Columbus: Feb. 21, extension office, 2715 13th St.

Wilber: Feb. 26, extension office, 306 W. 3rd St.

York: Feb. 27, 4-H Building, 2345 Nebraska Ave.