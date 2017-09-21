Nebraska Farm Bureau Board Offers Support to Ibach

LINCOLN, NEB. – Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors voted to send a letter of support for Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach as the next Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Sept. 21.

The letter, sent to Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), emphasized Ibach’s service to Nebraska Agriculture as the Nebraska Director of Agriculture since 2005 and his service as the immediate past President of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

“Throughout his tenure, Greg has been a strong leader in promoting Nebraska agriculture products both domestically and internationally, taking an active role in trade missions and on trade policy issues. He has also directed the many regulatory functions of the department impartially and with professionalism,” Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said.

While Ibach has been a tireless leader for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, he also continues to maintain a farm and ranch operation near Sumner, Nebraska.

“I have no doubt that Greg would be an excellent addition to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s staff at the USDA, and we hope the Senate Agriculture Committee gives him due consideration. We look forward to a speedy confirmation process,” Nelson said.