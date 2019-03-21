Nebraska Farm Bureau President, Steve Nelson, Comments on President Trump’s Major Disaster Designation

Following President Trump’s disaster designation for Nebraska. Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson released the following statement.

“Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and rural citizens sincerely appreciate President Trump’s actions issuing a Major Disaster Designation. Extensive flooding throughout large portions of the state has decimated farms, ranches, small towns, and larger metro areas alike.”

“For the farm and ranch families who have experienced the loss of livestock and destruction of homes and buildings, documentation of these losses will be important for any federal aid applications. While these programs will certainly not make anyone whole, we hope this new level of federal assistance paired with the unmistakable resiliency of our citizens will help all of those affected get back on their feet.”

Nebraska Farm Bureau established a Disaster Relief Fund at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation to provide emergency aid to Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and rural communities affected by recent storms and flooding. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit and donations to the fund may qualify as a charitable contribution for tax purposes. One hundred percent of the donations will be distributed to Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and rural communities affected by the disasters.

Nebraska Farm Bureau has also developed the Agriculture Disaster Exchange (ADE). Like a “want ad” page, the ADE provides a place for Farm Bureau members to seek and offer help, as well as share information during tough times. For more information on both visit www.nefb.org/disaster.