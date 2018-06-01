Nebraska Farm Bureau to Hold Agriculture Issue Listening Sessions

LINCOLN, NEB. – The Nebraska Farm Bureau will hold a series of listening sessions across the state in June. The sessions are open to the public and will provide farmers and ranchers with the opportunity to share their thoughts on issues impacting their operations.

“Nebraska Farm Bureau was founded by farmers and ranchers who understood the importance of working together to solve problems that were impacting their livelihoods and their communities. These listening sessions will give farmers and ranchers the chance to talk about issues of concern directly with Nebraska Farm Bureau leadership and staff so we can continue to work together to address issues,” said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president.

All listening sessions will begin with a social at 6 p.m. local time, to be followed by a meal and program at 6:45 p.m. Those interested can RSVP by texting NEFB to 52886. RSVPs are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome.

Listening sessions are scheduled for:

Mon., June 25 – Ainsworth

City of Ainsworth Conference Center

606 East 4th Street

Ainsworth, NE 69210

Tues., June 26 – Gering

Legacy of the Plains Museum

2930 Old Oregon Trail

Gering, NE 69341

Wed., June 27 – Hastings

Adams County Fair Grounds

Community Service Building

947 South Baltimore Ave.

Hastings, NE 68901

Thu., June 28 – West Point

Nielsen Community Center

200 Anna Stalp Ave.

West Point, NE 68788