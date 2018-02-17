NEBRASKA FARM NUMBERS LOWER, AREA UNCHANGED

Nebraska’s number of farms and ranches declined during 2017, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and ranches in the State, at 47,400, was down 1,000 farms from 2016. Numbers of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 700 farms from a year earlier while operations with more than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 300 farms.

Land in farms and ranches in Nebraska totaled 45.2 million acres, unchanged from 2016. The average size of operation, at 954 acres, was up 20 acres from a year earlier.

2017 U.S. Farms and Land in Farms Highlights

The number of farms in the United States for 2017 is estimated at 2.05 million, down 12 thousand farms from 2016. Total land in farms, at 910 million acres, decreased 1 million acres from 2016. The average farm size for 2017 is 444 acres, up 2 acres from the previous year.

Farm numbers and land in farms are differentiated by six economic sales classes. Farms and ranches Number of farms declined by 12 thousand from 2016. The number of farms in Sales Classes $100,000 – $249,999 and $1,000,000 or more increased while all other sales classes declined. Fifty percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales. Eighty percent of all farms had less than $100,000 in sales. Eight percent of all farms had sales of $500,000 or more.