Nebraska FFA Foundation Raises Money for Jacket Program

Now you can give one of the most symbolic pieces of FFA membership to an FFA member.

Through the Blue Jackets. Bright Futures. program, the Nebraska FFA Foundation strives to provide all deserving FFA members in Nebraska with a free FFA jacket and tie or scarf. Students must submit an application, which includes an advisor statement, and are selected from a committee of donors, supporters and other friends of the FFA.

The number of jackets given out relies directly on the number of donations received and the Nebraska FFA Foundation has a goal of giving out 300 jackets this year.

The tax-deductible gift of $100 will help a young student display his or her FFA membership proudly. Donations are accepted until September 1.

The Nebraska FFA Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible in accordance with current IRS guidelines.