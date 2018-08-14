Nebraska FSA Announces New Application Deadlines for Disaster Assistance Coverage for Some Crops

(LINCOLN, Neb.)- Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director Nancy Johner today announced new policy application deadlines for several crops covered through the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) that provides disaster assistance coverage for crops that are ineligible for federal crop insurance coverage, such as grasses, fruits and vegetables.

Johner said NAP application closing deadlines for alfalfa and mixed forages, grass, aronia berries and grapes have been changed for the 2019 growing season and beyond.

“In some cases, the new deadlines are as much as six months earlier than in the past,” Johner said. “We want to be sure producers who normally purchase NAP, or think they are interested in it for next season, are aware of the earlier sign-up deadlines.”

Impacted crops and the new policy application closing deadlines include:

Alfalfa and mixed forages – deadline to apply for 2019 coverage is Oct. 1, 2018 ;

; Grass – deadline to apply for 2019 coverage is Nov. 15, 2018 ;

; Aronia berries and grapes – deadline to apply for 2019 coverage is Nov. 20, 2018 .

“Producers of these crops who wish to have NAP coverage in 2019 must visit their local FSA office prior to the policy application closing deadline,” Johner said.

Like crop insurance, NAP coverage is valuable when weather and disease disasters strike. Eligible causes of loss for NAP include drought, freeze, hail, excessive moisture or wind, flooding, excessive heat, among others. NAP basic coverage is available at 55 percent of the average market price for crop losses that exceed 50 percent of expected production. The fee for basic coverage is $250 per crop, with a maximum of $750 per county and a multi-county maximum of $1,875. Beginning, underserved and limited resource farmers are eligible to have the service fee waived for the NAP basic level of coverage.

To learn more about NAP, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/nap. To find out about the crops covered by NAP in your local area, visit your county FSA office. To find your local office, visithttps://www.farmers.gov.