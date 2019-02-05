Nebraska growers to share on-farm research results

Farm operators and agronomists from across the state are invited to attend a Nebraska On-Farm Research Network meeting at a location near them.

Producers can gain valuable crop production-related information from more than 70 research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty. These research projects cover products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

Locations and times are:

Feb. 18 — Grand Island, Hall County Extension Office, College Park Campus, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m;

Feb. 19 — Norfolk, Lifelong Learning Center, Northeast Community College, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

Feb. 20 — Beatrice, Valentino’s restaurant, 701 E. Court St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Feb. 26 — North Platte, West Central Research and Extension Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

Feb. 27 — Alliance, Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST.

Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to the start times listed. Lunch will be served at all locations.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide program that addresses critical farmer production, profitability and natural resource questions. Growers take an active role in the project, which is sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.

The programs will provide an opportunity to hear growers who conducted on-farm research share their results from the 2018 growing season. Field-length replicated treatment comparisons were completed in growers’ fields using their equipment.

Research projects to be discussed include: cover crops, variable-rate seeding, planting populations, starter fertilizer, fungicide applications, alternate-crop rotations, seed treatments and nitrogen-management technologies. Certified Crop Adviser credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

There is no fee to attend. Preregistration is requested for meal-planning purposes. Call 402-624-8030 or email onfarm@unl.edu to register for any of the five sites.

For more information on the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network and how to participate, visit http://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch.