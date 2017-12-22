Nebraska Hog Inventory up 6 Percent

Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1, 2017, was 3.60 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was up 6 percent from December 1, 2016, and up 4 percent from September 1, 2017.

Breeding hog inventory, at 430,000 head, was up 4 percent from December 1, 2016, and up 5 percent from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.17 million head, was up 6 percent from last year, and up 4 percent from last quarter.

The September – November 2017 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.28 million head, was up 9 percent from 2016. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 195,000 head, up 8 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high 11.70 for the September – November period, compared to 11.60 last year.

Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 190,000 sows during the December 2017 – February 2018 quarter, up 9 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for March – May 2018 quarter are 190,000 sows, up 3 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period the previous year.