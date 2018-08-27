Nebraska LEAD Announces 2018-2020 Fellows

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 38 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in September.

Director, Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Program.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

“It certainly appears that Class 38 is filled with outstanding individuals from throughout our state and I am excited to get started with them. Our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state and beyond,” Hejny said.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14-16 day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespersons for agriculture and Nebraska.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, leadership through communication, agricultural policy, international trade and finance, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social and cultural issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is operated by the non-profit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 12 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.

Nebraska LEAD 38 Fellows by city/town are:

BERTRAND: Rebecca Schwarz

BROKEN BOW: Jack Lindstrom, Troy Mack

BRUNING: Heather Ramsey

CAIRO: Michael Dibbern

CENTRAL CITY: Logan Williams

CHADRON: Kyle McCarthy

CHAPMAN: Shane Greving

DAVENPORT: Katie Kaliff-Jagels

DECATUR: Jennifer Penny

ELKHORN: Evan Weborg

ELM CREEK: Sarah Sivits

GRAND ISLAND: Lori Cox

HASTINGS: Dennis Hoppe

HOLDREGE: Anthony Marquardt

INDIANOLA: Veronica Waddell

KIMBALL: Lindsay Forepaugh

LINCOLN: Noah Blomendahl, Cale Buhr, Doran Johnson, Boone McAfee

LYONS: Jordan Rasmussen

MAYWOOD: Aaron Weismann

OGALLALA: Tony Schrotberger

OMAHA: Ryan Sandoz, Scott Schmalken

PALMER: Rene Blauhorn

RAVENNA: Judy Trent

WAVERLY: Paula Peterson