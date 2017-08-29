Nebraska LEAD Group 37 Announced

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 37 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny, Director, Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Program.. The two-year program will begin in September.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

“We are proud to say that Class 37 appears to be filled with outstanding individuals from throughout the state and I am excited to get started with them. Our job will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state and beyond,” Hejny said.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14-16 day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespersons for agriculture and Nebraska.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, leadership through communication, agricultural policy and finance, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social and cultural issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is operated by the non-profit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 12 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.

Nebraska LEAD 37 Fellows by hometown are:

ALLIANCE: Miles Buskirk

AURORA: Evan Janzen

BENKELMAN: MerleAnn Raichart

BROKEN BOW: Clay Govier

CAIRO: Scott Sorensen

CODY: Chelsea Luthy

COZAD: Jason Keiser

DAVID CITY: Cory Kudlacek

EAGLE: Ted Retzlaff

ELGIN: Luke Beckman

EXETER: Jerry Boeck

FARNAM: Adam Grabenstein

GERING: Kyle Ann Hopkins

GOTHENBURG: Amber Burge, Scott Speck

HASTINGS: Jamison Jensen, Adam Pavelka

KEARNEY: Jose Valles

LINCOLN: Thad Baum, Kristi Block, Megan Grimes

MERNA: Ross Daake

O’NEILL: Aaron Troester

SCOTTSBLUFF: Christopher Stillahn

SENECA: Bree DeNaeyer

SPRINGFIELD: Kimberly Stuhr

ST. PAUL: Dan Vech

WAVERLY: Alison Warner

WEST POINT: Sam Schmidt

YORK: Aaron Kavan