Nebraska Motor Fuels Tax Rate to Drop July 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska motorists could soon pay less to the state at gas pumps.

The Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the state motor fuels tax will drop fourth-tenths of a cent on July 1, to 28 cents per gallon (nearly 4 liters) from 28.4 cents.

The fuels tax is composed of a wholesale, variable and fixed tax. The wholesale is based on the wholesale price of fuel. That tax will rise to 9.7 cents from 8.7 cents.

The variable tax is based on legislative appropriations for transportation. That rate will drop to 3.5 cents from 4.9 cents.

The fixed tax will remain unchanged at 14.8 cents per gallon.

The new rate runs through Dec. 31.