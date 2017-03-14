Nebraska Pork Producers Provide Input at National Programs

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA – Nebraska pork producers traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to serve as delegates to the Pork Act Delegate (NPB) and National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) Delegate assembly on March 1-3. Pork Act Delegates are appointed by the

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and NPPC delegates are elected at the state level from producers that participate in the Strategic Investment Program.

Serving as Pork Act Delegates were Tim Chancellor of Broken Bow, Michael Luckey of Columbus, and Duane Miller of Davenport, Nebraska. They were among the 168 appointed delegates who traveled from 49 states across the country to represent pork producers and importers who sell pork products in the United States. The duties of the delegate body include nominating members to serve on the National Pork Board, establishing how much of the Pork Checkoff is returned to state pork organizations, and providing direction on pork promotion, research and consumer and producer education priorities funded by the Pork Checkoff.

To fund programs, America’s pork producers contribute 40 cents of every $100 of sales to the Checkoff. Importers use a sales formula to contribute a similar amount. The role of the Pork Checkoff is to promote and enhance consumer demand for pork on a global basis, as well as invest in research designed to improve production practices and safeguard the pork supply, the environment and animal well-being. Building consumer confidence and educating America’s pig farmers about livestock production practices through training and certification programs are also key priorities.

The National Pork Producers Council Board set its number of delegates at 125. Those producers attending from Nebraska were Russ Vering of Howells, John Csukker of Columbus, Mike Wisnieski of Omaha, Aaron Reichmuth of Humphrey and Dave Harrington from St. Paul, Nebraska. The number of delegates that can attend is based on the Strategic Investment Program (SIP) total income attributable from each state. Pork producers voluntarily contribute

10 cents of every $100 of sales to the program to fund legislative and regulatory issues. Al Juhnke, Executive Director for the Nebraska Pork Producers Association also made the trip to

Atlanta.