Nebraska Sorghum Meeting This Week

Making planting decisions for next year’s cropping system is one of the most important tasks facing farmers this time of year. The 2018 Nebraska Sorghum Symposium, to be held January 18 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska, will help the process by providing timely and useful information to aid farmers in making informed production and management decisions for their operation. Gain insight on the weather, market dynamics, production and management strategies, new technology in sorghum, sorghum’s grazing value, risk management, and more! Representatives of National Sorghum Producers will be available to provide an in-depth look at new developments and policy priorities as they work on behalf of sorghum producers – both at home and abroad. The meeting will conclude with the annual membership meeting of the Nebraska GSPA. Register by email at sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-4276. There is no cost to attend – lunch is included.