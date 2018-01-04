Nebraska Soybean Board to Hold January Meeting

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jan. 4, 2018 — The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will hold its quarterly board of directors meeting Jan. 10–11 at the Ramada Columbus Hotel and Conference Center. Much of the Jan. 10 session will be devoted to updates on research projects funded by NSB. Roger Elmore and Katja Koehler-Cole from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln will report on their study of cover crop practices in soybean and corn cropping systems. Other UNL faculty will discuss aquaculture feed, fungicide resistance and on-farm research initiatives.

Day 2 includes committee reports from board members and representatives from the United Soybean Board, the American Soybean Association and the Nebraska Soybean Association.