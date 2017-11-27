Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo Dec. 14

Dicamba issues and recommendations for achieving more precise herbicide applications are among the timely pest management and production topics slated for this year’s Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo.

The event, which includes equipment and exhibitor displays, features information to assist producers in planning for next year’s growing season. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 December 14 in the pavilion at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo, said Keith Glewen, University of Nebraska Extension Educator and program coordinator.

Presenters include University researchers and specialists, Nebraska Soybean Checkoff representatives, soybean growers and private industry representatives.

“We are bringing back Jason Norsworthy due to the popularity of his presentation last year. This year he is going to focus on a topic that has gained widespread attention and is on the mind of most growers – dicamba,” said Glewen.

Norsworthy is professor of Crop, Soil, and Environmental Sciences and Elms Farming Chair of Weed Science at the University of Arkansas. He will discuss issues associated with dicamba use, including likely causes for non-target damage based based on field observations by university weed scientists across the U.S. He will highlight research conducted to understand off-target movement of the new, lower-volatility formulations of dicamba relative to older formulations. He will also provide input on ways to minimize the likelihood for damage from off-target dicamba movement in 2018.

Chris Proctor, Nebraska Weed Management Extension Educator, will be addressing recommendations for achieving more precise weed management applications for successful weed control in soybeans. The role of accurate measurements is often overlooked in the big picture of herbicide resistance, but plays a role that farmers can change, Proctor contends. Key factors he’ll be discussing are the importance of: 1) using correct herbicide rates, 2) knowing your real tank size, and 3) knowing the difference between dry and liquid ounces. When herbicide measurements and applications are managed properly, growers can save money and improve weed control, Proctor said.

Also on the agenda is Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist. Swanson believes growing top-yielding soybeans requires the right inputs, requiring a team effort. “Are you paying a benchwarmer on your team a superstar’s salary?,” Swanson asks. “Are you managing like ‘the money ball’ or a ‘sentimental’ manager.” This talk will focus on getting the metrics right.

The expo also will include an update on the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and association information.

Producers will be able to visit with representatives from seed, herbicide, fertilizer and equipment companies and view new farm equipment during a 30-minute break at 10:10 a.m.

While the event and noon lunch are free, the Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization asks that each attendeee donate one or more cans of nonperishable food to the food pantry. Registration is available at the door.

For more information visit the program website, call (800) 529-8030 or e-mail kglewen1@unl.edu.

This program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension in the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Nebraska Soybean Board, Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization and private industry.