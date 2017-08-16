Nebraska Soybean Grower Opens USSEC Trade Exchange in Omaha

Belden, Ne farmer Jim Miller, chair of the US Soybean Export Council, welcomes people from 58 countries to Omaha for the 2017 US Soy Global Trade Exchange. During this 3 day conference, USSEC will continue to build preference for US soybeans in the world market by connecting buyers and sellers of whole soybeans, soybean meal, and soy oil.

Today’s sessions will focus on an outlook for world supply and demand, ocean shipping changes, and a rail system update. Tomorrow’s sessions will highlight food-grade soy demand, animal protein demand, and the world market in general, among other topics as well.

The exchange ends on Friday when international buyers will see first hand the progress on part of this year’s soybean crop with visits to several farms in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.