Nebraska State Fair to Feature 4-H Exhibits, Life-Size Robot, Food Samples

Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 20, 2018 – University of Nebraska–Lincoln representatives will join fairgoers in celebrating the state’s people, products and talent during the Nebraska State Fair Aug. 24 to Sept. 3 in Grand Island.

“The Nebraska State Fair showcases the pride we have for our state and its people, including youth,” said Kathleen Lodl, associate dean of Nebraska Extension and 4-H program administrator. “One in three youth in the state are active in Nebraska 4-H, and the fair gives them an opportunity to share the innovative activities they’ve been working on throughout the year.”

Nebraska 4-H exhibits at the fair will offer youth a preview of careers in agriculture and other industries in the state.

Youth are encouraged to attend cooking demonstrations at the Raising Nebraska kitchen Sept. 1-2. Kaylee Gill, former Hall County 4-H member and research chef at Campbell Soup Company, will provide demonstrations featuring county fair-inspired items. Gill will share how exploring the science of baking and pastry allowed her to further her career.

The InMoove Humanoid Robot — an open-source, 3D-printed life-size robot — will be on display in the 4-H/FFA building throughout the fair. Nebraska 4-H youth will team up to build the robot, which will be used to test a social learning network.

Nebraska’s Largest Classroom is Aug. 27-28 and 30 inside Raising Nebraska. Students from across the state will participate in Growing Fields, which aims to create awareness of non-producer jobs in agriculture.

Visitors can download the 4-H at Nebraska State Fair app to keep track of events, results and exhibit maps. The app can also be used to play the Seek and Scan game, which allows visitors to scan symbols on signs next to static exhibits to display videos.

Beyond 4-H activities, fair visitors can sample many Nebraska foods at the university’s Food Processing Center display in the 4-H/FFA Building.

Several food companies will offer samples and information. Visitors can try salsa, honey, pickles, soups, hot cocoa, seasoning blends, jellies, barbecue sauces, popcorn, sunflower seeds, marinades and more.

“Fairgoers can sample many Nebraska favorites and also newly introduced products,” said Jill Gifford, manager of the Food Processing Center’s National Food Entrepreneur Program. “This exhibit is a must-stop destination.”

Companies scheduled to participate include: Daniels Produce, Columbus; Hills Sunflower Seeds, Denton; Honey Farms, Prairie River Honey Farm, Grand Island; Kiehl and Stroh, Hastings; Balabans, Henderson; Licorice International, Lincoln; Holen One Farms, Loomis; Mellor Seasoning, Omaha; and Country Rhoads Jelly, Superior.

Fans of the popular lawn-and-garden television series “Backyard Farmer” are invited to attend a live taping Aug. 29 in the Raising Nebraska building. A question-and-answer session with panelists is scheduled from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by the taping at 4 p.m. The episode will air at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 on NET.

For more information on the Nebraska State Fair, including schedules, visit http://4h.unl.edu or http://statefair.org.