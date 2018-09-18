Nebraska to Receive Nearly $7 Million for Water Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced that Nebraska will receive nearly $7 million of investment in water and wastewater infrastructure. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, released the following statement:

“I’m happy to hear the USDA is investing nearly $7 million in water and wastewater infrastructure in rural Nebraska. The communities of Ainsworth, Alexandria, Wauneta, and Western will see big improvements and upgrades to their systems. These major investments will keep Nebraskans healthy and safe.”

More information from the USDA on how the investment will be used in Nebraska:

Ainsworth, Neb. will use a $1.27 million loan and $453,000 grant to reconstruct sewage lift stations and provide backup power to lift stations by installing generators. New radio read meters will be installed. Also, pipe linings will be upgraded, providing better service to more than 880 users.

The village of Alexandria, Neb. will use a $332,000 loan and a $357,000 grant to add an additional well to the water system and increase the size of water distribution main lines. The improvements will add both safety and efficiency to the water system for the village’s 76 residents. The project was funded after completion of a report paid for with a $30,000 Rural Development Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households Grant.

The village of Wauneta, Neb. will use a $1.48 million loan and a $1.55 million grant to construct two wells with well houses to provide safe drinking water to 356 users. These new wells will replace two older wells. A 50,000-gallon ground storage tank will be constructed and an emergency backup generator will also be installed. Radio read meters will replace the existing meters.

The village of Western, Neb. will use a $1.03 million loan and a $463,000 grant to replace a sewage treatment facility with a land application lagoon system. Additional funding includes a $24,000 Rural Development Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households grant awarded in FY 2016.