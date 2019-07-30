Nebraska Wheat Crop Report (July 29, 2019)

According to the USDA Crop Progress Report for the week ending July 28, 2019, topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 21 short, 73 adequate, and 5 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short,15 short, 79 adequate, and 6 surplus. Winter wheat conditions rated 3 percent very poor, 5 poor, 18 fair, 50 good, and 24 excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 55 percent, well behind last year’s 88 percent and the 89 percent average.

Producers in the northern Panhandle said initial cutting of wheat began late last week and into the weekend. Less than 10 percent of the area has been harvested. If the weather holds, producers said harvest could progress rapidly this week. According to elevators in the area, early wheat delivered had test weights in the low 60s and proteins in the low 10s.

Harvest in the southern Panhandle progressed through an unfortunate storm. Producers reported an area nearly 2 miles by 20 miles that received damaging hail, wind and rain. Many fields in this region reported total losses of wheat. Additional damage to combines and farm equipment was also reported. The eastern part of the region continues to receive harvest-delaying moisture. Producers estimate 50 to 70 percent of the region has been harvested, but forecasts have rain potential through midweek. In the western portion of the region, producers said harvest has progressed slowly. They estimate 40 percent of the area has been harvested, with high humidity levels and rain slowing progress. Producers said yields across the southern Panhandle ranged from zero where hail destroyed fields to as much as 80 bushels per acre. Most undamaged fields were reported yielding 50 to 60 bpa.

Local elevators reported below-average proteins, with delivered grain ranging from 8 to 12. Most wheat they said averaged in the mid 9s for protein. Test weight average for the delivered grain so far is 61.5 pounds.

In southwestern Nebraska producers said precipitation varied again this week. Harvest continues to range from 60 to 100 percent complete, with some areas in the region making little progress due to weather and others completing harvest. Quality of wheat across the region was variable. Yields ranged from the low 40s to more than 70 bpa. Protein ranged from the mid 8s to mid 13s. Most delivered grain average protein levels in the 10s. Test weights ranged from 61 to 63 pounds.

Producers in south-central Nebraska said harvest is 75 to 100 percent complete. If good weather continues, producers estimate the region will be fully done with harvest by the end of the week. Yields on fields not damaged by hail earlier in the season trended slightly above average. Test weights ranged from 60 to 62 pounds. Protein levels were reported as slightly below average, with many loads averaging in the 9s and 10s.

Southeastern Nebraska’s wheat harvest is complete. Yields ranged from 40-85 bushels per acre. Test weights were lower due to rains at harvest and head blight producers said. Most test weights averaged 57- 60 pounds. Protein levels varied for the region too, with most averaging in the low 10s. Producers estimated head blight in harvested fields ranged from 0-10 percent affected grain.