Nebraska Wheat Crop Report-June 28

For the week ending June 25, 2017, temperatures

averaged near normal, according to the USDA’s National

Agricultural Statistics Service. A few southern counties

received half an inch to an inch of rain; however, much

of the State remained dry. The dry conditions allowed

winter wheat harvest to begin. Topsoil moisture supplies

rated 14 percent very short, 42 short, 44 adequate, and 0

surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very

short, 33 short, 60 adequate, and 0 surplus. Winter wheat

condition rated 3 percent very poor, 13 poor, 36 fair, 42

good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 92

percent, ahead of 86 last year and 76 average. Mature

was 27 percent. Harvested was 1 percent, near 3 last

year, and behind 8 average.

In the northern Panhandle, producers report hot and dry

conditions prevailed in the past week; the region has not

received any rainfall in approximately 3 weeks. Harvest

is estimated to begin between July 10th -15th, and around

75 percent of the wheat has turned color. Crop conditions

overall are rated fair to good; there are some reports of

minor sawfly, freeze, WSMV, and hail damage.

Producers in the southern Panhandle report hot and dry

conditions in the region, which has not received any

signifiant levels of precipitaiton in the past few weeks.

Harvest is estimated to be about 1 week away in lower

elevations, and 2 weeks away at higher elevations, with

the wheat currently in the soft dough to hard dough

stage. Yields will likely vary widely in the region, as

some producers report average to good conditions, while

others report poor conditions in filds badly damaged by

WSMV.

In southwest Nebraska, producers report the region saw

hot and dry conditions over the past week, with more

moderate temperatures moving into this week. The region

has not received any signifiant precipitation for several

weeks.

Wheat in the region is beginning to reach maturity,

but most is not quite ready for cutting; much of the

wheat that is ready is too high in moisture. Estimates

for beginning harvest in the region range from the

next few days to about a week. Crop conditions in

the region range from fair to good; some producers are

reporting damage from recent high temperatures, and

there are some areas of damage from late May snows.

In filds with good conditions, test cutting is showing

yields of 60-70 bu/acre; in areas with damage yields

range between 30-70 bu/acre.

Producers in south central Nebraska report mostly

dry conditions over the past week with moderate

temperatures; a storm rolled through the region on

Monday afternoon, and some hail damage has been

reported. Overall, the condition of the wheat is rated

fair to good. If the weather allows, producers report

they will begin cutting this week.

Producers in southeast Nebraska report that the crop

continues to mature, with some of the crop almost

ready to harvest and some still slightly green in

areas. Damp and overcast conditions the past several

days have prevented much cutting from occurring;

producers expect most of the wheat to be ready and

harvest to begin within a week, weather permitting.

Crop conditions in the region are rated as good, and

producers noted grain quality in fields that have been test cut is good as well.