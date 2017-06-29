Nebraska Wheat Crop Report-June 28

For the week ending June 25, 2017, temperatures
averaged near normal, according to the USDA’s National
Agricultural Statistics Service. A few southern counties
received half an inch to an inch of rain; however, much
of the State remained dry. The dry conditions allowed
winter wheat harvest to begin. Topsoil moisture supplies
rated 14 percent very short, 42 short, 44 adequate, and 0
surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very
short, 33 short, 60 adequate, and 0 surplus. Winter wheat
condition rated 3 percent very poor, 13 poor, 36 fair, 42
good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 92
percent, ahead of 86 last year and 76 average. Mature
was 27 percent. Harvested was 1 percent, near 3 last
year, and behind 8 average.
In the northern Panhandle, producers report hot and dry
conditions prevailed in the past week; the region has not
received any rainfall in approximately 3 weeks. Harvest
is estimated to begin between July 10th -15th, and around
75 percent of the wheat has turned color. Crop conditions
overall are rated fair to good; there are some reports of
minor sawfly, freeze, WSMV, and hail damage.
Producers in the southern Panhandle report hot and dry
conditions in the region, which has not received any
signifiant levels of precipitaiton in the past few weeks.
Harvest is estimated to be about 1 week away in lower
elevations, and 2 weeks away at higher elevations, with
the wheat currently in the soft dough to hard dough
stage. Yields will likely vary widely in the region, as
some producers report average to good conditions, while
others report poor conditions in filds badly damaged by
WSMV.
In southwest Nebraska, producers report the region saw
hot and dry conditions over the past week, with more
moderate temperatures moving into this week. The region
has not received any signifiant precipitation for several
weeks.
Wheat in the region is beginning to reach maturity,
but most is not quite ready for cutting; much of the
wheat that is ready is too high in moisture. Estimates
for beginning harvest in the region range from the
next few days to about a week. Crop conditions in
the region range from fair to good; some producers are
reporting damage from recent high temperatures, and
there are some areas of damage from late May snows.
In filds with good conditions, test cutting is showing
yields of 60-70 bu/acre; in areas with damage yields
range between 30-70 bu/acre.
Producers in south central Nebraska report mostly
dry conditions over the past week with moderate
temperatures; a storm rolled through the region on
Monday afternoon, and some hail damage has been
reported. Overall, the condition of the wheat is rated
fair to good. If the weather allows, producers report
they will begin cutting this week.
Producers in southeast Nebraska report that the crop
continues to mature, with some of the crop almost
ready to harvest and some still slightly green in
areas. Damp and overcast conditions the past several
days have prevented much cutting from occurring;
producers expect most of the wheat to be ready and
harvest to begin within a week, weather permitting.
Crop conditions in the region are rated as good, and
producers noted grain quality in fields that have been test cut is good as well.