Nebraskan & Kansan Among Irrigation Association announces newly elected directors

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA (Oct. 13, 2017) – The Irrigation Association is pleased to announce the results of its Board of Directors elections:

Barbara Booth, president of Rivulis Irrigation Inc. (San Diego, CA)

Michael Dukes, PhD, PE, CID, professor at the University of Florida (Gainesville, FL)

John Newlin, CIC, CIT, CLIA, president of Quality Sprinkling Systems Inc. (North Ridgeville, OH)

Gene Ross, PE, CID, district manager for Nelson Irrigation (Fremont, NE)

Monty Teeter, president and CEO of Teeter Irrigation (Ulysses, KS)

Bryan Wynen, CIC, CLIA, CLWM, president of WISSCO Irrigation (South Bend, IN)

These individuals join nine other members who are continuing their terms from previous years, to make up a 15-person board.

The IA welcomes these leaders and looks forward to their contributions to the association’s governing body.

“These folks are charged with contemplating and debating issues for the betterment of the entire irrigation industry,” said Deborah Hamlin, CAE, FASAE, CEO of the Irrigation Association. “We all benefit from their good work.”

Print and e-mail ballots were distributed to all voting members in August, with results tallied in September.

The IA Board of Directors establishes the association’s strategic direction, policies and programs. The board

monitors current and evolving industry trends.

determines strategic priorities.

defines public policy positions.

acts as stewards of IA’s financial resources.

Directors are elected each fall by regular members of the association and represent the diversity of member types and market segments.