Nebraska’s Ag Leaders Congratulate Nebraska’s 27th Ag Director

Today, leaders from Nebraska’s top agriculture and commodity organizations issued statements congratulating Governor Pete Ricketts on his selection of Steve Wellman as the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s 27th Director.

“On behalf of the Nebraska Farm Bureau I want to offer our congratulations to Steve Wellman on his appointment as the new Nebraska Director of Agriculture. Steve is a Farm Bureau member from Otoe County and has served agriculture through his involvement in numerous agriculture organizations. We look forward to working with Steve in the coming days and weeks to continue our organization’s partnership with the leadership and staff of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in our collective efforts to serve Nebraska’s farm and ranch families,” said Steve Nelson, President of Nebraska Farm Bureau.

“Steve’s combined experience as a rancher, farmer and groups leader, provides a unique perspective as Department of Agriculture Director. He has been able to speak with public officials and regulators with authority from all these perspectives,” said Troy Stowater, President of Nebraska Cattlemen.

“Nebraska Corn congratulates Steve Wellman and looks forward to working with him in the years ahead. Steve’s proven leadership in agriculture will ensure Nebraska’s agriculture will be well represented locally, nationally, and internationally,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, Executive Director of the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association.

“On behalf of Nebraska’s pig farmers, we welcome Steve Wellman as the new Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. We look forward to working with Steve to grow Nebraska agriculture and continue the momentum of our pork industry,” said Al Juhnke, Executive Director of Nebraska Pork Producers.

“We are proud to congratulate Steve Wellman on his appointment as the Nebraska Director of Agriculture. Steve has represented the soybean industry in numerous leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels. His international trade experience will be a tremendous benefit for developing future markets for our agriculture products,” said Dennis Fujan, President of the Nebraska Soybean Association.

“Sorghum growers across the state are proud to offer congratulations and best wishes to Steve Wellman as he assumes the role of Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Steve brings a tremendous amount of experience, understanding and vision to the position. We welcome him as an ex-officio director to the Sorghum Board,” said Mike Baker, President of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.