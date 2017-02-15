NeCGA Returns from Washington DC Leadership Mission

This past week young leaders from across the state took part in the Nebraska Corn Growers Association 29th annual Washington D.C. Leadership Mission. From February 6th to February 10th, 16 producers, along with four grower leaders, got a firsthand experience of Washington D.C. and the legislative process.

The leadership mission trip to Washington D.C. is a great way for Nebraska corn farmers to engage with key contacts and help put a face on Nebraska agriculture. The participants had a full slate of meetings over three days. This included meeting with the Nebraska congressional delegation as well as important industry partners. The participants were able to talk with a wide variety of people and organizations who have a great deal of influence over their operations back in Nebraska.

“The DC Leadership Mission is a chance for new leaders to gain a better understanding of the legislative process and the current issues that face Nebraska’s corn farmers. It is our hope that they will take this knowledge and enthusiasm back with them to their local organizations. This trip is the place where many of our current leaders got their start.” Said Dan Wesely, current president of NeCGA.

The groups met with the following organizations:

Renewable Fuels Association

Corn Refiners Association

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

National Pork Producers Council

U.S. Grains Council

National Corn Growers Association

Animal Agriculture Alliance

CropLife America

FieldtoMarket

Waterways Council, Inc.

Union Pacific

American Farm Bureau

BIO

This leadership mission trip would not be possible without support from our sponsors, the Nebraska Corn Board and Farm Credit Services.