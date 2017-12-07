Net wrap needs assessment

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The decision to bind forages with net wrap or twine has been a recent discussion point among livestock producers. While net wrap increases baling efficiency and reduces storage loss, it can be difficult and time consuming to remove and is not digestible if consumed.

Survey Goals

The goal of this needs assessment is to evaluate the presence and impact of forage binding and feeding methods on livestock health and production. This assessment will inform a senior design team in the Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering Department that is working on new net wrap materials, as well as SDSU Extension regarding programming needs in this area. In order to determine the effect of forage binding on livestock health, it is important for us to compile the feelings and opinions of livestock producers, allied industry and veterinary professionals.

Take the Survey

If you are 18 years of age or older, SDSU Extension invites you to participate in the survey. All responses will remain anonymous. The survey will remain available until December 29, 2017. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to contact Taylor Grussing or Joe Darrington.