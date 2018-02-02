New American Lamb Board Members Appointed

This week the US Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the appointments of five members to serve on the American Lamb Board. Each member will serve on the board a three-year term effective immediately. The five appointed members include:

· David Quam, Producer, San Angelo Texas

· Elizabeth Dressler, First Handler, Parker Colorado

· Perter Camino, Feeder, Buffalo, Wyoming

· Greg Deakin, Seedstock Producers, Cuba Illinois

· Sally Scholle, Producer, Littlestown Pennsylvania

The American Lamb Board would also like to recognize three retiring board members for their outstanding contribution and commitment to the Industry and promoting American Lamb. “It has been an honor to work with three extremely dedicated and passionate lamb producers like Wes Patton, Tammy Doughty and Joanne Nissen and we thank them for their service.”