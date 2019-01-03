New Meat Cuts, Breakfast Dishes, Top Expected 2019 Trends

New meat cuts and breakfast dishes are expected to lead the 2019 wave of food trends. The National Restaurant Association says alternative sources of protein, locally sourced meats and seafood, more veggie-carb substitutes, and globally inspired breakfast options are all trends expected this year.

The Association released the details from an industry-wide survey in late December that shows consumers should expect to see more plant-based sausages and burgers, new cuts of meat, including oyster steak, Merlot cut and Vegas Strip Steak, plus ethnic-flavored breakfast items.

The annual What’s Hot survey is considered a barometer of food and beverage trends at restaurants around the country. The results forecast food, beverage, and culinary concept trends for the year ahead.

The annual survey looked at the responses of approximately 650 professional chefs, all members of the American Culinary Federation.