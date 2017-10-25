New-Media Marketing Boot Camp returns to Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Center for Rural Enterprise Engagement is hosting the second annual New-Media Marketing Boot Camp on Feb. 27 and 28at the Bluemont Hotel in Manhattan.

The boot camp is designed to provide agricultural and rural business owners and other service-oriented individuals, such as extension agents, with the tactics necessary to combat the ever-changing, new-media technology world.

“I am excited to bring everyone to Manhattan for boot camp this year,” said Cassie Wandersee, the new managing director for CREE. “We will share a ton of valuable and actionable information that can be immediately implemented into marketing and communication plans that will help businesses across the state.”

CREE focuses on helping small businesses succeed through new-media marketing research. As a generator and source of knowledge about new-media technologies, CREE enables rural businesses to flourish in an ever-changing environment. Its goal is to make research-based knowledge discoverable and accessible to individuals, businesses and communities and to foster positive changes to rural livelihoods.

The boot camp aligns with the overarching goals and expectations of the center according to Lauri Baker, one of the founding members of CREE.

“Myself and the other founders are seeing our vision playing out,” Baker said. “We are thrilled to have a new team in place and excited for the growth we have seen in just a few months.”

Boot-camp “recruits” will leave with the skills and knowledge to take marketing to the next level, Wandersee said. “The boot camp is a unique opportunity to experience hands-on training in storytelling, analytics and strategy.”

Attendees will also gain insights into CREE leaders’ own adventures in new-media marketing and the team’s personal reflections on their journey.

Registration rates for the boot camp are:

Early bird registration (ends Feb. 1 ): $199

): $199 Late registration: $279

Student registration: $99

From the Land of Kansas $159

Extension agents: $159

To sign up, visit: www.enrole.com/ksu/jsp/session.jsp?sessionId=241807&courseId=NEWMEDIABOOTCAMP&categoryId=ROOT

A block of discounted rooms is available at the Bluemont Hotel for the event dates. The room rate will be $89 plus tax. These rooms can be reserved two ways:

Call the hotel reservation line at 785-473-7091, extension 0 and ask for CENTER RURAL ENTERPRISE.

Go to bluemonthotel.com, click BOOK NOW, select CLICK HERE FOR GROUP RESERVATIONS, enter group ID: CENT0218 and password: ksu, and enter the correct arrival and departure date to complete your reservation.

Additional details can be found at http://ruralengagement.org