New Young Stockmen’s Academy Class Announced

The 2019 KLA Young Stockmen’s Academy (YSA) class consists of 20 participants from across Kansas. Merck Animal Health is partnering with KLA to host members in their 20s for a series of four seminars throughout the year. The program will expose YSA members to the importance of KLA’s voice in the legislative process, producers’ responsibility as agricultural advocates, the need for progressive livestock operations and how other industry segments, including animal health suppliers and agribusinesses, fit into the food chain. They also will participate in KLA’s policy-making process.

Members of the 2019 KLA YSA class are Bryce Barnett, Muscotah; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Carl Clawson, Ulysses; Ashley Fitzsimmons, Pratt; Heather Gibson, Garden City; Grace Hammer, Sharon Springs; Jamie Holeman, Bronson; Taylor Hughes, Pratt; Clayton Jarnagin, Protection; Reed Koop, Abilene; Clinton Laflin, Russell; Socorro Martinez, Liberal; Garrett McKinney, Walton; Michaela Peterson, Dodge City; Cami Roth, Sterling; Dalton Rutledge, Plains; Jessalyn Strahm, Sabetha; Thomas Thayer, LaCygne; Patrick Turner, Ingalls; and Evan Woodbury, Quenemo.

The group’s first meeting will be February 12-13 in Topeka.