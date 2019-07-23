New Zealand Pushing for Bilateral Trade Deal with the U.S.

The United States doesn’t seem to be as interested in trade deals with most of the Asia-Pacific region. The Washington Post says those words come directly from New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, who spoke last week about trade with America. Ardern also expressed her concerns about China’s growing influence in the region. Ardern spoke with her counterpart from Australia to talk about greater regional cooperation.

She says, “There has been a view recently that the United States hasn’t given our region the same level of attention it’s given to others. That’s becoming a concern for both New Zealand and Australia.” Arden’s comments come as her country pushes for a free-trade deal with the United States. Last week, the New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister made a speech in Washington D.C. and pushed for a new trade deal.

Winston Peters says, “New Zealand has a real concern about the lack of U.S. trade agreements with the Indo-Pacific region.” Australia has had a free-trade agreement with the United States that dates back to 2005.