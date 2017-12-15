Newly Appointed Minnesota Senator Strong Supporter of Ethanol

The appointed U.S. Senator to take the place of Democrat Al Franken of Minnesota will “fiercely defend ethanol.”

The Washington Examiner reports Democrat Tina Smith will add another big voice of support for corn ethanol in Congress. Smith was appointed this week by Minnesota’s Governor to take the place of Franken, who resigned last week over allegations of sexual misconduct. Smith, now formally Minnesota Lieutenant Governor, said on September 16th last year while declaring the date as Ethanol Day, that ethanol is a “critical tool” in the state’s economic development toolbox. The ethanol industry generates nearly $5 billion for Minnesota’s economy and more than 18,000 jobs, according to Smith.

However, it is not clear how much she can do as her appointment lasts one year, after which Minnesota will hold a special election to choose a new senator to serve out the remainder of Franken’s term.