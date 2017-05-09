Next Steps in Investigation of Biodiesel Imports From Argentina, Indonesia

The 5-0 vote by the International Trade Commission (ITC) May 5 is the first of four steps in the review of a petition from the National Biodiesel Board Fair Trade Coalition, which alleges that producers in Argentina and Indonesia are benefiting from government subsidies and selling the fuel in the U.S. at prices below their production costs.

The ITC, in its preliminary determination, found there is a reasonable indication of material injury — or a threat of it – to the U.S. industry.

The vote clears the way for the Commerce Department to continue its investigation into whether those foreign producers are in fact dumping their biodiesel and getting illegal government support.

The National Biodiesel Board is seeking tariffs of 23.3% on Argentina and 34% on Indonesia to counter dumping from those nations; the anti-subsidy tariffs the U.S. producers are seeking would be imposed on top of that. Imports from Argentina more than doubled to 10.6 million barrels last year. Just five years ago there were no imports of the fuel from that nation.

The Commerce Department schedule is as follows: Announce a preliminary CVD determination in June 2017 and a preliminary AD determination in August 2017, though these dates may be extended. It could take a year for the government to review and decide if import tariffs are justified on biodiesel, which is usually made from soybeans, palm oil or waste cooking oil. The domestic and foreign producers must now argue the merits of their case before both the Commerce Department. If the department backs the U.S. industry, the ITC will have to make a final ruling on injury at the end of the process, too.

The ITC decision at the preliminary phase is statutorily almost set up to default to the domestic industry, sources advise. But final determinations are much harder and sometimes do not result in wins for the domestic industries involved.

Any disruption in the biodiesel market could spill over into debates about U.S. renewable fuel policy and the federal mandates that compel refiners to use renewable fuel. The Environmental Protection Agency is set to propose 2018 quotas for biofuels and 2019 quotas for biodiesel within weeks.