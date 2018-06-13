NFU, Canada Farmers Group, Make Joint Statement Supporting Trade

National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson made a joint statement with the Canadian Federation of Agriculture supporting agricultural trade.

The statement was prompted by President Trump’s lashing out against Canada over the weekend and early this week regarding dairy trade, and other issues included in the North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation effort. Johnson, along with CFA President Ron Bonnett, urged Canadian and U.S. officials to preserve the strong, longstanding trade relationship between the two countries.

The two say: “No heated rhetoric nor inflammatory remark could possibly represent the positive sentiment that American and Canadian farmers share for each other’s nation.” The statement urged officials to “engage in positive discourse” to protect the trade ties between U.S. and Canadian farmers.