NMPF, AFBF Applaud Legislative Step Toward Immigration Solution

National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern issued the following statement supporting congressional action to resolve critical immigration issues facing the U.S. dairy industry:

“We applaud Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) for their efforts to begin advancing the process in this Congress on immigration legislation. Rep. Lofgren and Sen. Feinstein have long been leaders in the immigration policy debate, and we look forward to working with them this Congress.

“The Agricultural Worker Program Act, introduced this week in both chambers of Congress, works to address agriculture’s needs by providing farmers with access to a legal workforce, a key element in the solution to the dairy industry’s workforce challenges.

“NMPF is eager to work with Rep. Lofgren and Ranking Member Feinstein on this issue, as well as on solutions to establish a program for future agricultural workers, which is another critically important component of the debate.

“As we have with previous legislative efforts, NMPF looks forward to working with Congress to enact a solution to our industry’s critical workforce challenges. This bill enables that conversation to start and we commend its introduction.”

Farm Bureau Ready to Work With Lofgren On Immigration

The American Farm Bureau Federation today commended Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the new chair of the House Immigration Subcommittee, for setting a high priority on solving the agricultural labor crisis.

“The labor shortage is a major constraint to farm production and growth across the country, and solving this problem is a priority for Farm Bureau,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said. “Rep. Lofgren’s bill addresses one key aspect of the problem, the legal status of so many of our workers. We are pleased that, at the start of the 116th Congress, Chairwoman Lofgren has underscored the importance of this critical issue. We are ready to work with Rep. Lofgren and members on both sides of the aisle to provide a path to legalization for our workers and develop a guest worker program that meets the needs of growers in all sectors of agriculture, now and in the future.”