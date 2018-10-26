NMPF Asks USDA to Boost Dairy Trade Aid

The National Milk Producers Federation this week asked the Department of Agriculture to better support dairy farmers who are experiencing losses stemming from the Trump trade agenda.

The Federation says in a letter to USDA that the agency needs to better reflect the dairy-farm incomes lost to tariff retaliation when it calculates its next round of trade mitigation payments. NMPF Chairman and dairy farmer Randy Mooney cited four studies illustrating that milk producers have experienced more than $1 billion in lost income since May, when the retaliatory tariffs were first placed on dairy goods in response to U.S. levies on foreign products.

In contrast, the first round of USDA trade mitigation payments, announced in August, allocated only $127 million to dairy farmers. The expected impact of the retaliation may result in roughly $1.5 billion in lost revenue for producers during the second half of 2018.