No-Till Conference Coming to Wichita in January

The time is now to register for the nation’s most popular soil health event. Online registration is open for growers, industry partners and soil health enthusiasts to attend the popular No-till on the Plains Winter Conference, set for January 30-31, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency and Century II Convention Center, Wichita, Kan. Wichita hosts the Conference in 2018 for the first time. The new venue brings new networking opportunities for attendees, and Wichita offers ample entertainment and dining opportunities.

The premiere conference is in its 22nd year and continues to offer international, national and state experts on topics designed to promote soil health. The 2018 Winter Conference features a line-up of more than 20 soil experts and top line soil health producers, 45 breakout sessions and a special question and answer session with the presenters. For the second year a one-day Beginner’s Workshop will precede the Winter Conference. The Agriculture’s Innovative Minds (AIM) Symposium returns again post Winter Conference to cater to the advanced crowd of growers and producers.” Certified Crop Advisor Credits will also be available for conference attendees.

Registration for the No-till on the Plains Conference is available now online at no-till.org. The Winter Conference registration price is $275. Walk-ins are welcome but rates increase closer to the event date. Registration rates are also available in packages for those who want to attend the Beginner’s Session and the Winter Conference together or the Winter Conference and AIM Symposium in tandem. Discounted rooms rates are available at the Hyatt Regency Hotel

This year’s speaker lineup features a world-renowned holistic manager and educator, Alan Savory. Founder and president of the Savory Institute, Allan began his career as a research biologist and game ranger in the British Colonial Service, Zambia, South Africa then became a farmer and game rancher in Zimbabwe. In the 1960s he became known for research on the cause of degradation and desertification of the world’s grassland ecosystems. He worked as a resource management consultant, and helped numerous managers on four continents to develop sustainable solutions.

While Savory will provide the keynote and several workshop presentations throughout the Winter Conference, other top speakers include Jimmy Emmons, producer from Leedey, Okla., Sarah Singla, no-till producer from France;; Jill Clapperton, principal scientist and co-founder of Rhizoterra, Inc.; Nick Vos, no-till producer from Hugoton, Kan.; Josh Lloyd, no-till producer from Clay Center, Kan. and Jonathan Lundren, agroecologist from South Dakota.