Nominations for 12th Annual BQA Awards Now Being Accepted

Nominations for the 2018 national Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Awards are now being accepted. The beef checkoff-funded program, now in its 12th year, recognizes five winners in the areas of beef and dairy beef production, marketing and education.

Categories for the award are:

BQA Cow-Calf, BQA Feedyard and BQA Dairy awards recognize producers who best demonstrate the implementation of BQA principles as part of day-to-day activities on their respective operations;

The BQA Educator Award is open to individuals or companies that provide high quality and innovative training to individuals who care for and handle cattle throughout the industry chain; and

The BQA Marketer Award is open to livestock markets, cattle buyers and supply-chain programs that promote BQA to their customers and offer them opportunities to get certified.

Nominations for the national BQA Awards are submitted by organizations, groups, or individuals on behalf of a U.S. beef producer, dairy beef producer, marketer or educator. Individuals and families may not nominate themselves, although nominees are expected to be involved in the preparation of the application. While applications from past nominees are encouraged, previous winners may not reapply.

Winners of the BQA Awards are selected by a committee of BQA-certified representatives from universities, state beef councils, sponsors and affiliated groups.

For the application and nomination requirements, go to www.bqa.org. Applications are due by June 2, 2017, and should be submitted to Grace Webb at gwebb@beef.org.

For more information about your beef checkoff investment, visit MyBeefCheckoff.com.