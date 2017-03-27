Nominations Open for Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Nominations are now open for The 2017. Although nominations are especially encouraged from our board of directors and past inductees, anyone connected with the meat and poultry production and processing industries can suggest a colleague or associate for induction.

CRITERIA: To be eligible, candidates for the MEAT INDUSTRY HALL OF FAME must have:

* Spent a significant portion of their professional careers in an industry-related field

* Contributed significant innovation, achieved notable business success or otherwise impacted their organization, institution or industry segment

* Undertaken notable community service or philanthropy

To obtain a nomination form for someone worthy of the industry’s highest honor, contact Chuck Jolley (Chuck@MeatIndustryHallofFame. com or call +1 913.205.3791). Nominations must be submitted no later than May 15, 2017.

Members of the Class of 2017 will be announced on July 15.