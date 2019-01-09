class="post-template-default single single-post postid-358039 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
North Dakota adds 2 weeds to noxious list

BY AP | January 9, 2019
North Dakota has added two weeds to the state’s list of noxious weeds.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture announced the addition of Palmer amaranth and houndstongue on Tuesday.

Palmer amaranth is similar in appearance to waterhemp and was first found in North Dakota last year. The aggressive pigweed species has now been found in five counties .

Houndstongue does not spread aggressively like Palmer amaranth. Houndstongue has been found in North Dakota since at least 1911, but infestations have tripled since 2008. The weed is now found in at least 25 counties.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says noxious weeds cause millions of dollars in damage to North Dakota crops and forage.

Officials urge the public to work with local weed officers and extension agents to identify and report suspect plants .

