Now Accepting NSP Board Member Applications

BY Sorghum Notes | April 19, 2019
The National Sorghum Producers Nominating Committee is now accepting applications from members for the 2020 board of directors.

Each director can serve two consecutive three-year terms and is charged with representing, leading, advising and supporting NSP goals and objectives. Information is available online that provides requirements, responsibilities and deadlines. NSP board members represent the organization by improving the sorghum industry through advocacy and leadership.

Applications are due Friday, May 10.

