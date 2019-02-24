NPPC Renews Call for USDA Oversight of Gene Editing

NPPC this week renewed its call for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to have regulatory oversight of gene editing in livestock as development of this promising technology is currently stalled at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Despite no statutory requirement, the FDA currently holds regulatory authority over gene editing in food-producing animals. FDA has proposed treating any gene edited animal as a living animal drug – and every farm raising them a drug manufacturing facility – undermining U.S. agricultural competitiveness relative to other countries with more progressive gene editing regulatory policies. Thursday, NPPC’s Dr. Dan Kovich, director of science and technology, advocated NPPC’S position on the technology at an Innovations in Agriculture panel moderated by USDA Under Secretary Greg Ibach, during the agency’s 95th Annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.