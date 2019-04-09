NRCS Kansas Accepting Applications for Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) until June 14, 2019

The USDA’s Kansas Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for grants to fund projects that could stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies until June 14, 2019.

“For fiscal year 2019, a total of $400,000 is available for the State CIG in Kansas,” said Karen A. Woodrich, Kansas State Conservationist. She added that individual grants up to $75,000 can be used to fund projects lasting one to three years.

Woodrich said there are six priority projects for 2019: Data Analytics for Natural Resources Conservation; Precision Conservation Approaches; Grazing Lands (Invasive Species); Soil Quality/Soil Health; Water Quality and Quantity; and Wildlife (Pollinator Conservation).

Eligible applicants include nongovernmental entities, State and local government units, individuals, and American Indian tribes.

The complete 2019 Kansas CIG Request for Applications can be found at www.grants.gov.